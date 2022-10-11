Guwahati News

Guwahati Woman Who Promised Jobs In Return For Cash Held

The woman was identified as a resident of Guwahati's Six mile area
Hatigaon Police in Guwahati on Tuesday arrested a woman for allegedly running a cash-for-jobs racket.

According to reports, the woman took money from unemployed people, promising them jobs in the state’s social welfare department.

The accused in the matter was identified by the police as Jeena Begum, a resident of Six mile area in the capital city.

Meanwhile, the woman confessed to having accumulated Rs 2 crores and 20 lakhs, while being interrogated by the police.

It may mentioned that the woman had, in 2020, had deceived over 20 people in the name of providing fourth grade jobs and office assistant positions in the social welfare department.

Officials said that having taken the money, she would also provide the victims with fake appointment letters.

Additionally, she also went to the lengths of publishing false lists of people given appointments in newspapers.

The woman was arrested today after several complaints were registered by the victims of the massive fraud.

