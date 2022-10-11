Assam: Police Arrest 2 Youths In Tezpur, Recover Pistols From Them

Two youths in Assam’s Tezpur were on Tuesday taken into custody by the police for allegedly being in possession of firearms.

According to reports, police had information of the two youths and were in search of them when they tried to escape.

They were caught after the police pursued them for a long time. Officials from Borghat Police Station chased them and caught them near Batamari.

Officials said that the two were taken into custody and police recovered two pistols from their possession.

Police identified the youths as residents of Panchmile in Assam’s Sonitpur district. An investigation has been initiated in the matter, they said.

Meanwhile, the two youths have been taken in for questioning as police try to establish the source of the firearms.