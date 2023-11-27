Guwahati Woman's Death: Deceased's Lover in Radar; Domestic Help Interrogated

Notably, the body of Anushka Saikia was discovered dead under mysterious circumstances at her rented residence in Guwahati's Hengrabari area on Sunday. Initial reports stated that the woman, who lived in a rented space near Amrit Udyan in the Hengrabari area of the city had been working at a nearby beauty parlour as a beautician for the past one year. The deceased woman was originally from Assam's Dhemaji.