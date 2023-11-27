Guwahati Woman's Death: Deceased's Lover in Radar; Domestic Help Interrogated

Many new startling facts have been revealed in connection with the mysterious death of the Dhemaji woman in Guwahati's Hengrabari area.
According to reports, the police are currently interrogating the deceased woman Anushka Saikia’s lover as a suspect in the death case. The police detained her lover identified as Rahul Hazarika after finding relevant information about him.
Police interrogations revealed that, Rahul used to frequently visit Anushka’s rented house. On Saturday night, that was just the night before her death, Rahul had come to Anushka’s place. There were frequent conflicts between both of them, sources said.
It has also come to the fore that Anushka’s domestic help identified as Junu Borah has been picked up by police for interrogation. She is currently being interrogated by the police.
Notably, the body of Anushka Saikia was discovered dead under mysterious circumstances at her rented residence in Guwahati's Hengrabari area on Sunday. Initial reports stated that the woman, who lived in a rented space near Amrit Udyan in the Hengrabari area of the city had been working at a nearby beauty parlour as a beautician for the past one year. The deceased woman was originally from Assam's Dhemaji.
The Dispur Police were informed about the incident and soon reached the scene to recover the body. The police said that they had initiated an investigation into the matter.
Further, locals of the aforementioned area alleged that the maid-servant and the owner of the house were involved in murdering Anushka. A section of the people claimed that the woman working as a domestic helper was having an illicit affair with the owner of the residence.