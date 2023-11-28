Guwahati Woman’s Death: Deceased’s Lover Summoned; Maid Currently Interrogated

In a dramatic turn of events into the death case of the young woman Anushka Saikia in Guwahati’s Hengrabari, the police have suspected the involvement of her lover in the incident, reports said.
As per information, Junu Borah, the domestic maid of deceased Anushka Saikia on Tuesday made shocking revelations to the Dispur police upon her interrogation.
According to the police, Junu Borah said that a fight had erupted between Anushka and her lover Rahul Hazarika regarding some other boy. The scuffle erupted between both of them in front of a wine shop, Junu revealed.
However, the exact location of the where the fight erupted has not been known as of now. The police have therefore summoned Rahul to the police station, reports said.
Surprisingly, even though Anushka’s mobile phone was recovered by the police, the post was deleted immediately after her death. The person who is behind the act is yet to be discovered by the police.
Reports said that in regard to this, the police have suspected Rahul.
On the Junu Borah is said to be suffering from a mentally disorder. She does not have a mobile phone and there are also no whereabouts of her family. Further, the police are also interrogating the landlord of the rented building Ramesh Bharali.