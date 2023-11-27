“My Daughter Was Murdered by Landlord & Maid”, Asserts Anushka’s Mother

Notably, the body of Anushka Saikia was found under mysterious circumstances at her rented residence in Guwahati's Hengrabari area on Sunday. Initial reports stated that the woman who lived in a rented space near Amrit Udyan in the Hengrabari area of the city had been working at a nearby beauty parlour as a beautician for the past year. The deceased woman was originally from Assam's Dhemaji.

According to reports, the police are currently interrogating the deceased woman's lover Rahul Hazarika as a suspect in the death case after finding relevant information about him.

It has also come to the fore that Junu Borah has been picked up by police for interrogation.