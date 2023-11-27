“My Daughter Was Murdered by Landlord & Maid”, Asserts Anushka’s Mother

The mother of the young woman from Dhemaji who died in Guwahati’s Hengrabari claimed that her death was not due to suicide but it was a planned murder.
Bursting into tears, deceased Anushka Saikia’s mother said that the owner of the rented house and the domestic help were behind her daughter’s murder. She also demanded the accused to be arrested and punished as per law.
She said, “My daughter Anushka cannot take such a heinous step of ending her own life. She was a very talented and brave girl. She has left us very soon. She did not commit suicide but was murdered. I suspect that the owner of the rented house, Ramesh Bharali and the domestic maid Junu Borah are behind my daughter’s murder. My daughter was a victim of a conspiracy hatched by the landlord and the domestic maid.”
“20th November was Anushka’s birthday. We did not even get a chance to celebrate her birthday properly,” she stated.
Anushka’s mother further alleged that the house owner often knocked on her door at night and asked about her well-being.
She however said that Rahul Hazarika is not involved in her death. Rahul and Anushka’s marriage was almost fixed, she stated.
Notably, the body of Anushka Saikia was found under mysterious circumstances at her rented residence in Guwahati's Hengrabari area on Sunday. Initial reports stated that the woman who lived in a rented space near Amrit Udyan in the Hengrabari area of the city had been working at a nearby beauty parlour as a beautician for the past year. The deceased woman was originally from Assam's Dhemaji.
According to reports, the police are currently interrogating the deceased woman's lover Rahul Hazarika as a suspect in the death case after finding relevant information about him.
It has also come to the fore that Junu Borah has been picked up by police for interrogation.