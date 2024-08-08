Guwahati: Woman's Decaying Body Found In Hengrabari Rented Room

The half decayed body of a woman was found in Guwahati's Hengrabari on Thursday. The body was discovered after foul smell started emanating from the room.
The deceased woman has been identified as Manasi Konwar Kachari from Assam's Dhemaji. She was reportedly living on rent at House number 17 on Sewali Path in Hengrabari.
The time of death is not known yet, though it is being estimated that the woman died some time ago. After a foul smell started coming from the room where she lived, the landlord peeked through the window to witness the decaying body lying on the floor.
Soon the authorities were informed and the local police and magistrate reached the site. The cause of the death is also yet to be ascertained and the body has been sent for autopsy by the police.
Meanwhile, the police also recovered several documents belonging to her along with her mobile phone. An investigation into the matter has been launched and more details are awaited.