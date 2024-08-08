Retired Teacher Dies After Dog Attack in Guwahati

Sarma’s son recounted, “Last Monday, our area experienced severe flash flooding. The following day, my father began cleaning our verandah and the roadside, which were covered in mud. Due to the flooding, our neighbor had temporarily relocated their dog. On Tuesday morning, they returned the dog and left it unchained. The dog immediately attacked my father. My brother-in-law tried to help by spraying water on the dog, but it then turned on my cousin sister. The dog's owner arrived and took the dog away. This isn't the first time the dog has attacked my father; these incidents have been occurring for the past three to four years. The dog had previously bitten both me and my father. Despite receiving rabies vaccinations, my father, who was diabetic and had high blood pressure, was in shock and nervous. He passed away this morning while receiving treatment.”