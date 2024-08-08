Retired Teacher Dies After Dog Attack in Guwahati

In a tragic incident in Guwahati, Chandra Prasad Sarma, a retired teacher from Dakhin Beltola High School, succumbed to injuries inflicted by a domesticated dog. The attack occurred last Tuesday while Sarma was cleaning his verandah and roadside debris left by a severe flash flood.
The dog, owned by Tarani Das—a tenant in the house of Khagen Barman—was left unchained and launched an attack on Sarma. Despite the efforts of Sarma’s family, including his son and brother-in-law, to intervene, the dog continued to be aggressive, also attacking Sarma’s niece. Sarma, who had pre-existing health conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure, was in a vulnerable state during the attack.
Sarma’s son recounted, “Last Monday, our area experienced severe flash flooding. The following day, my father began cleaning our verandah and the roadside, which were covered in mud. Due to the flooding, our neighbor had temporarily relocated their dog. On Tuesday morning, they returned the dog and left it unchained. The dog immediately attacked my father. My brother-in-law tried to help by spraying water on the dog, but it then turned on my cousin sister. The dog's owner arrived and took the dog away. This isn't the first time the dog has attacked my father; these incidents have been occurring for the past three to four years. The dog had previously bitten both me and my father. Despite receiving rabies vaccinations, my father, who was diabetic and had high blood pressure, was in shock and nervous. He passed away this morning while receiving treatment.”
An FIR has been lodged against the dog’s owner and the landlord at Basistha police station.
The incident has intensified tensions in the Basistha locality, with Sarma’s family accusing both the dog’s owner and the landlord of negligence.
Sarma’s niece criticized Khagen Barman for his lack of responsibility and support, especially in the aftermath of the recent flash flood and the repeated dog attacks.