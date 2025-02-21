Guwahati Woman’s Family Jailed After Confronting Alleged Harasser – A Shocking Twist

A shocking incident of alleged harassment and police inaction has surfaced from an apartment in Guwahati’s Geetanagar area, where an Assamese woman was reportedly subjected to obscene gestures by a resident, Sachin Teotia.

Advertisment

According to the victim’s family, Sachin Teotia, an IOC employee from Rajasthan, allegedly harassed the woman multiple times, making it difficult for her to even step out of her home. Left with no option, the family lodged a written complaint at Geetanagar Police Station. However, despite the complaint, the police allegedly took no action, allowing Teotia to continue his harassment.

Following another instance of alleged harassment, the woman's husband retaliated and confronted Teotia. This led to a heated altercation, during which Teotia and his wife allegedly chased the victim’s family with sticks.

In a turn of events, Teotia filed a counter-complaint against the family, leading to the arrest of the woman’s husband, wife, and son by Geetanagar Police. The trio was sent to judicial custody for 24 days.

After securing their release, the family levelled serious allegations against Geetanagar Police, claiming that Teotia bribed officers to manipulate the case.

They also accused investigating officer SI Deepjyoti Choudhury of misconduct, including allegedly threatening to strip the woman and drag her onto the streets.

Additionally, the officer allegedly seized ₹12,000 during a raid at their residence and arrested their son from school during class hours.

The case has raised serious concerns about women's safety in Guwahati apartments and the role of state police in handling such complaints.

Also Read: Man Lured to Guwahati for Work, Brutally Murdered by Friends