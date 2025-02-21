Man Lured to Guwahati for Work, Brutally Murdered by Friends

A shocking murder case has surfaced in Guwahati, where a man from Morigaon was allegedly killed by his friends after being brought to the city under the pretence of a job opportunity.

The victim, Sanjib Nath, was reportedly assaulted and left in a critical condition before succumbing to his injuries at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Thursday night.

According to reports, Sanjib’s friends, Prahlad Nath and Anand Das, convinced him to travel to Guwahati on January 17, promising him employment. He was placed at a security agency named Amit Agency in Uzan Bazar. However, on the night of January 19, the duo allegedly attacked him in Paltan Bazar before taking him to Bilpar in Rehabari locality, where a group of goons reportedly joined in the assault.

During the brutal attack, Sanjib managed to call his family, repeatedly pleading, “Save me, please save me.” His family rushed to Guwahati that same night but was unable to locate him. Despite their desperate attempts, they found no trace of him, and his friends allegedly refused to help in the search.

The family filed a missing person report at Paltan Bazar Police Station on January 20. Nearly five days later, they discovered that Sanjib had been admitted to GMCH in critical condition. Despite receiving treatment, he succumbed to his injuries on February 15.

Double Tragedy for the Family

As the family mourned Sanjib’s death, another tragedy struck—the news of his demise led to the sudden passing of his uncle in Morigaon.

Meanwhile, Sanjib’s family has alleged that Prahlad Nath threatened them after details of the assault emerged. They have now demanded a thorough investigation and strict punishment for the accused.

The city police are currently investigating the case, and further details are awaited.

