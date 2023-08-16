Guwahati: Woman's Life Cut Short on Pilgrimage Journey; Body Found in Train's Bathroom

In a shocking incident, the lifeless body of a woman was discovered inside a train's bathroom in Guwahati on Wednesday.
Reports suggest that miscreants lured the victim, Pompy Sarmah Haloi, by administering intoxicants, resulting in her tragic demise.
The grim incident unfolded aboard the Gaya-Kamakhya train while Pompy Sarmah Haloi was on her way home from a pilgrimage site.
The heart-wrenching discovery was made by her family at Kamakhya railway station in Guwahati’s Maligaon.
Railway authorities swiftly responded as railway police reached the scene of the distressing event.
The incident highlights the urgent need for enhanced security measures and vigilance within train compartments.