Assam: Woman, Her 2 Minor Sons Found Dead In Pond at Biswanath

A woman and her two children, who went missing a day prior, were tragically found dead at a pond in Assam’s Biswanath district on Tuesday morning.
The lifeless bodies were discovered by locals at a pond near her house located in Japoubari area. It is believed that the trio had drowned on Monday and their bodies washed up in the morning hours today.
The deceased woman has been identified as Minali Orang (30), and her minor sons, Rohan Orang (4) and Anand Orang (2).
A pall of gloom has descended upon the region in light of the distressing incident.
Recently, a two-year-old child lost his life after falling into the a pond in Tezpur. The unfortunate incident occurred when the child, identified as Rihan Ali, accidentally fell into a pond while playing in the backyard of the house in Raj Bharal village.
Despite immediate efforts to rescue the toddler, he succumbed to the incident.