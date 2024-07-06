Guwahati News

Guwahati: Worker Injured After Falling Off Under-Construction Flyover At Panikhaiti

As per reports, Siddhar fell from a height of approximately 20-25 feet, resulting in critical injuries.
A labourer working on the under-construction flyover at Guwahati's Panikhaiti was injured in an accident
A labourer working on the under-construction flyover at Guwahati's Panikhaiti was injured in an accident
A construction worker sustained serious injuries after falling from an under-construction flyover in Guwahati's Panikhaiti area on Saturday.

The incident occurred while the worker, identified as Sanowar Siddhar, was working on the flyover near the railway gate at Chandrapur on the outskirts of Guwahati city.

As per reports, Siddhar fell from a height of approximately 20-25 feet, resulting in critical injuries. He was immediately rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for urgent medical attention.

Meanwhile, authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to the accident.

A labourer working on the under-construction flyover at Guwahati's Panikhaiti was injured in an accident
