Lakhimpur Businessman Robbed of Pistol, Cash, and Documents in Guwahati

Speaking to the media, the victim explained, "I had come to the Excise Office at Last Gate for some work. Around 12:15 pm, I parked my car near Hotel Royal De Casa to visit a friend staying there. When I returned after about half an hour and got into the car, I noticed that the co-driver's window had been broken. My bag containing an Indian RFI made .32 pistol loaded with seven live rounds, Rs 26,000 in cash, my arms license, and other important documents had been stolen by unidentified miscreants."