Lakhimpur Businessman Robbed of Pistol, Cash, and Documents in Guwahati

In a startling incident in Guwahati, a businessman identified as Wasim Hazarika was robbed of significant valuables on Saturday. Hazarika, who had parked near Hotel Royal De Casa in the Survey locality near Beltola, had left his vehicle briefly to visit a friend at the hotel. Upon returning, he discovered the co-driver's window broken and his belongings stolen.
Among the stolen items were a .32 pistol with seven live rounds, Rs 26,000 in cash, his arms license, and other personal documents. Hazarika, who had returned to Guwahati from Lakhimpur for business purposes, expressed shock over the incident.
Speaking to the media, the victim explained, "I had come to the Excise Office at Last Gate for some work. Around 12:15 pm, I parked my car near Hotel Royal De Casa to visit a friend staying there. When I returned after about half an hour and got into the car, I noticed that the co-driver's window had been broken. My bag containing an Indian RFI made .32 pistol loaded with seven live rounds, Rs 26,000 in cash, my arms license, and other important documents had been stolen by unidentified miscreants."
Meanwhile, the city police, promptly responded to the scene and initiated an investigation.
While speculation initially suggested a possible targeted attack, Hazarika denied any prior suspicions or threats. The police are currently pursuing leads to apprehend the perpetrators responsible for this audacious theft in broad daylight.