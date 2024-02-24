Guwahati: Young Musician's Life Cut Short In Hit-and-Run Accident

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, the vibrant melody of a young musician's life was abruptly silenced by the cruel hands of fate. Kamal Baruah, a soulful drummer hailing from the musical ensemble 'Smack Band', met an untimely demise in a hit-and-run accident in Guwahati's Bharalumukh area on Friday night.
Tragically, as he was riding his motorcycle, a speeding dumper allegedly collided with him at Bharalu point, callously fleeing the scene, leaving behind a trail of shattered dreams and broken hearts.
Adding to the anguish, Kamal had arrived in Guwahati with a heavy heart, intending to pay his respects at a prayer meet for his friend Priyangshu Nath, who had also tragically perished in a road accident. Little did he know that destiny had cruelly intertwined their fates, binding them together in a heartbreaking tale of loss and grief.
As the news of this devastating incident reverberates through the community, the impending prayer meet at Cotton University stands cancelled. The once-anticipated gathering now shrouded in sorrow, serving as a somber tribute to two lives gone too soon.
Kamal, with his passion for rhythm and his zest for life, was snatched away in the blink of an eye, leaving behind a void that can never be filled. His presence, once a beacon of joy and inspiration, now lingers only in cherished memories, his beats echoing in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.
Amidst the overwhelming sorrow, local police are valiantly searching for the hit-and-run suspect and bring him to justice.