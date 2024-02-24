Guwahati: Youth Killed, Another Injured After Dumper Truck Hits Scooter

In a fatal accident, a youth was killed while another was grievously injured after being hit by a speeding dumper truck n Guwahati’s Tetelia area on Friday night.
Sources revealed that the duo was on a scooter when a speeding dumper bearing registration number ‘AS 01GC 1285’ collided with them from behind, killing one on the spot and injuring another.
The deceased has been identified as Himang Kashyap (24). The mishap took place in front of the Radisson Blu Hotel.
Following the incident, the deceased’s body was taken to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem. The injured pillion rider was also rushed to the hospital for medical attention.
Just two days back, a similar mishap was reported wherein a speeding dumper truck from the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) collided with a car in Guwahati's Beltola locality, killing one person on the spot.
According to reports, the driver of a GMC dumper truck with registration number AS 01 LC 1944 traveling in the other direction lost control and crashed with the four-wheeler AS 14 E 2218.
The deceased was identified as Nipendra Nath, a retired person, as per sources.
Initially, he was sent to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in critical condition, but the resident doctors ruled him dead.