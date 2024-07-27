Guwahati: Young Woman Alleges Physical and Mental Abuse by Boyfriend and His Family

In a peculiar incident, a young woman has accused her boyfriend, Dhrubajyoti Kalita, and his family of physical and mental abuse under the pretext of marriage. According to informed sources, Kalita has been summoned by Dispur police in Guwahati for questioning.
It has come to light that Kalita allegedly threatened to make private photos of his girlfriend viral. The woman, who was reportedly appointed as a Green bus conductor to support her family, claimed that her boyfriend and his family did not allow her to do the job and often subjected her to physical and mental torture.
The young woman stated that she has been visiting the police station for the past two months and has lodged an FIR against her boyfriend at Dispur police station, seeking justice. Both parties were then called to the police station for questioning on Friday evening.
After leaving the station, a verbal argument broke out between them and escalated, according to the woman. She claimed that Kalita and his brother-in-law assaulted her, dragged her several meters with a moving car. She sustained severe injuries to her face, hands, and legs and was taken to the hospital by Dispur police that night.
Meanwhile, Dhrubajyoti's sister refuted the allegations, questioning the woman's character and nature. She said, “In the past, the girl had filed a complaint against her two ex-boyfriends at several police stations. Those cases are still going on. The girl is also involved in the flesh trade. Two years ago, an officer in charge of a police station was suspended for her false accusations against him. The incident on Friday evening was also allegedly carried out by the girl. My brother, along with my husband and me, was heading home after Dispur police station's interrogation. The girl attacked the glass of the car and tried to stop us. She created chaos on the roadside, attacked my brother, and tried to grab his t-shirt and pull him out of the vehicle. My husband then drove the vehicle forward to avoid traffic. The incident was recorded on my mobile phone, which caused the girl to fall on the roadside."
Sources indicate that the police are hesitant to take up the woman's case due to her alleged history of making false accusations against individuals who try to help her. A woman sub-inspector from the Dispur police station reportedly left her job because of the woman's behavior.
The investigation is ongoing as the police work to uncover the truth behind these conflicting claims.