Guwahati: Young Woman's Body Found in Mysterious Circumstances at Dighalipukhuri

The body of a young woman was recovered under mysterious circumstances from Dighalipukhuri in Guwahati on Saturday, creating a sensation in the city.

Advertisment

The deceased has been identified as Deepshikha Nath, a resident of Satgaon. According to reports, she had been missing since Saturday evening, and her family had filed a missing person report at Satgaon Police Station earlier today.

Sources indicate that the woman was mentally unstable. Satgaon Police reached the scene after receiving information and initiated an investigation. Based on preliminary findings, police suspect that the incident might be a case of suicide.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances of her death.

Also Read: Youth Attacked with Beer Bottle in Assam's Jorhat, Two Arrested