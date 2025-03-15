Youth Attacked with Beer Bottle in Assam's Jorhat, Two Arrested

A violent altercation during Holi celebrations on JB Road in Jorhat turned brutal when a youth was allegedly attacked by five miscreants. Reports indicate that the assailants struck the victim on the neck with a beer bottle before fleeing the scene.

The victim has been identified as Deep Bora from Phasi Ali Road, Jorhat. Following the attack, Jorhat police swiftly arrested two suspects, Chintu and Gaurav, while a manhunt is underway for the remaining accused.

Eyewitnesses recounted the chaos that unfolded. A local resident stated, “A group was playing Holi when a scuffle broke out between them. I was told by an individual that my car’s windshield was broken after one of the assailants banged the head of the victim in my car, following which the glass was broken. I knew one of the assailants from before, and he told me that I had hit him out of anger and would repay me the expenses needed to repair the car. This is a total mess; young individuals are engaged in brutal violence in the name of Holi, which is not appreciated at all.”

The injured youth was rushed to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH), where he remains in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the Jorhat police have launched an investigation into the incident.

