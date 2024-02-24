Guwahati: Younger Brother Hacked By Elder Sibling Fights For Life

In a shocking incident in Guwahati, an elder brother left his younger sibling to die after brutally striking him with a machete (dao) on Saturday.
The initial reports of the incident that took place in Guwahati's Boragaon locality, state that the younger sibling sustained critical wounds in the attack, however, is still alive and fighting for his life.
According to the information at hand, the gruesome incident was the aftermath of a family dispute. The younger sibling was identified as one Karna, while the elder one was identified as Kamal.
Karna was subsequently rushed to a hospital where he is fighting for his life and remains critical.
Soon after receiving information of the attack, Garchuk Police rushed to the scene. An investigation was launched and more details are awaited.