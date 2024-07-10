Guwahati: Youth Apprehended in 15-Year-Old Girl's Suicide

The Guwahati Police apprehended a youth on Wednesday in connection to the suicide of a 15-year-old girl in Bamunimaidam.
It may be mentioned that the girl was found hanging inside her residence in Bamunimaidan's Kushal Nagar on Tuesday. In connection to this, the girl’s family members had named a youth Sahidul Islam in an FIR lodged at the Chandmari Police Station.
The police apprehended Sahidul based on the FIR and lodged a case 163/24 at the Chandmari Police Station.
The deceased girl who was a Class 9 student, made this extreme decision while she was alone at home after her parents had left for work earlier this morning.
The girl's mother revealed that her daughter chose to end her life due to issues related to love.
According to sources, Sahidul was arrested earlier too for his involvement in abduction of the young girl. Sources added that he was imprisoned under section 366 (A) of the IPC in case 425/23 earlier.