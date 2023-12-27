Assam: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped by 40-Year-Old Man In Dhemaji

A minor girl was allegedly raped by a 40-year-old man at a village in Jonai under Assam’s Dhemaji district.
According to sources, the accused identified as Gargaram Dao, allegedly lured the minor girl in a secluded room at the premises of a Jal Jeevan Mission building on the pretext of giving her biscuits and committed the heinous crime.
The incident came to light when the minor girl narrated the entire incident to her family after she was reportedly let go following two days of captivity. Reportedly, Gargaram is a resident of the same village as the victim.
Following the revelation, Gargaram fled the village and is currently traceless.
Meanwhile, the victim's family along with the teenager lodged an FIR at Jonai police station on the evening of December 26, seeking appropriate punishment against Gargaram Pao.
Last week, a similar case was reported in Guwahati city wherein a minor girl was raped inside a toilet booth of the Basistha temple premises, shocking the community. Following a manhunt, the police were able to apprehend the accused from Meghalaya and is currently being kept at Basistha police station for further legal proceedings.