Guwahati Youth Arrested for Brandishing Pistol in Broad Daylight

A youth has been arrested on charges of brandishing a pistol and threatening a man in the Basistha locality of Guwahati city on Tuesday morning.

The arrested youth has been identified as Adit Kumar alias Abay Tiwari.

Speaking to Pratidin Time, a Basistha Police official said, “Last night there was an argument between the two parties in Basistha locality. The argument turned into a scuffle, after which the first party (the victim) filed a complaint with the police at Basistha police station. Based on the police complaint a case was registered.”

On Tuesday morning, Adit allegedly threatened the victim's family by brandishing a pistol for filing a complaint with city police, the police official informed.

Amid the ongoing investigation process, Adit was found to be absconding along with his pistol, following which a search party was mobilized to apprehend him.

“Hours later, we managed to nab the culprit at the Lokhra locality in Guwahati. We have seized the pistol and also recovered six live rounds of ammunition from his possession,” added the police official.

Meanwhile, the accused Adit Kumar is under the custody of Basistha police station.

The police official further informed that Adit Kumar was previously convicted by the court in a robbery case. The case was registered at Hatigaon police station in Guwahati.

Earlier on Monday, a city-based scribe had a narrow escape from death after being shot at by suspected drug smugglers in Guwahati’s Birubari area.

The journalist, identified as Binoy Kalita, fortunately survived the attack with no injuries.

According to sources, Kalita had gone to cover a possible drug smuggling bid in the area but was shot at by one of the smugglers after the latter realized that they have been compromised.

The accused smugglers, who were in possession of a large quantity of ganja, had also tried to abduct Kalita, but were unsuccessful.

Four persons including a woman have been arrested in connection to the incident.

An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.