Assam: Pregnant Woman Among 8 Injured In Clash Over Land Dispute

At least eight people, including a pregnant woman, were injured in a violent clash that erupted over land dispute at Koupati village under Assam’s Darrang district on Saturday morning.
According to information received, the clash erupted between a uncle and his nephew over a land-related dispute, which later escalated and more people got involved. Subsequently, the confrontation took a violent turn and both parties resorted to body blows.
Sources informed that eight people were injured as a result of the skirmish including a pregnant woman. The injured lot, identified as Halima Khatun, Sahina Khatun, Aizul Haque, Dulubi, and Yasmin Khatun, were admitted to Mangaldai Civil Hospital soon after for medical attention.
Another individual, namely Saidul Ali, sustained serious injuries and was referred to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for advanced treatment.
Meanwhile, allegations have been leveled against six persons – Ali Hussain, Sultan, Nurul Amin, Mansur, Aizul, and Nazrul – for their involvement in escalating the violence.
The victims have claimed that a senior police official at Silbori PS has been bribed and is now refusing to file a complaint regarding the case.