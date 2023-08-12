Guwahati: Youth Brutally Assaulted By Mother-Son Duo Over Land Dispute

A youth was brutally assaulted in Guwahati’s Maligaon area on Friday night over a land-related dispute.
The incident occurred at Maligaon Chariali late Friday night wherein the youth, identified as Dipjyoti Das, was attacked two individuals, inflicting serious injuries to him.
Sources informed that a man and his mother allegedly carried out the attack, adding that the reason behind the escalation is due to a land-related conflict between both the parties.
The mother-son duo has been identified as Bhanuprabha Das and Pranabjyoti Das. It is however unclear if both the parties are related to each other.
Following the incident, the injured youth was admitted to Swagat Hospital for medical attention.
Meanwhile, the family members of Dipjyoti have filed a complaint at Jalukbari police station in regards to the incident.
Further investigation to ascertain the facts has been initiated.