"Opposition's Walkout From Lok Sabha Exposed Their Intention": Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday attacked the Opposition as they staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reply to the motion of no confidence and said that their walkout exposed their design that they had nothing to do with Manipur.
He also said that the Opposition just wanted to disrupt the Parliament.
"Opposition demanded that PM Modi should speak on Manipur and when he started speaking they walked out. That completely exposed their design that the intention of the opposition was nothing to do with Manipur. They just wanted to disrupt the Parliament," the chief minister said.
CM Sarma also praised PM Modi's speech and said he spoke from his heart adding that he showed his affection for the people of Manipur.
"PM Modi spoke from his heart. He also showed his affection for the people of Manipur. As a principal party, they should have listened to Prime Minister's speech till the last," CM Sarma said.
Earlier yesterday, as the Prime Minister was taking on the Opposition on several issues, the members of I.N.D.I.A bloc staged a walkout from the House. However, NDA defeated the no-confidence motion comfortably with a voice vote in the Lok Sabha.
Meanwhile, PM Modi, while speaking at the Lok Sabha yesterday, described the violence-hit Manipur as a "piece of one's heart", and said that all efforts will be made to restore peace in the northeastern state which will soon walk the path of progress.
"The north-east is our 'jigar ka tukda'. The problems of Manipur are presented in such a manner as if they had begun in the recent past," Modi said.
The prime minister also assured the people of the strife-torn northeastern state that peace shall soon return as the government is doing everything possible to punish the accused.
“The country is with you; this Parliament is with you. We will together find ways to resolve this challenge, peace will be established again soon. I assure the people of Manipur that the state will again witness progress,” he said.
PM Modi also appealed to all Opposition parties to involve in a collective effort to gain the trust of the people of Manipur and asked them not to exploit the situation in the northeastern state for political gains.
Further, he asked the opposition to ‘work together’ for restoring peace in Manipur and bringing normalcy there.
"I want to request the MPs of the Parliament to understand the value of this time. Come and proceed together. In this country, there have been more serious issues in the past, but we found a way to work together. Let's come together. Take people of Manipur in confidence. Don't take advantage of Manipur for doing politics. What has happened there in Manipur is unfortunate. Understand their pain and work for healing it. This should be our only way,” PM Modi said while concluding his speech on the debate on no-confidence motion.
He further said that serious crimes against women took place in Manipur and it is unforgivable.
“The central and state governments are making all possible efforts to ensure the strictest punishment to those guilty. I want to assure people of the country that peace will be restored and Manipur will move ahead with new self-confidence," he added.