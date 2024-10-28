Guwahati: Youth Caught with Mobile Phone During ADRE Exam; Arrested

A youth was arrested for bringing a mobile phone into the examination center at the S.R. Academy in Guwahati’s Narengi during the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE).
The individual in question has been identified as Shabbir Hussain, hailing from Tezpur under Sonitpur district. He was caught when his phone unexpectedly rang inside the examination hall, drawing the attention of the examination supervisor.
The examination center was under strict regulations prohibiting electronic devices inside the exam hall. The supervisor quickly intervened when he heard the phone ring and caught him before informing the police.
Following the incident, Noonmati Police arrived and took Hussian into custody, subsequently registering a case against him.
An investigation has been launched.