Man Killed, Friend Hurt in Road Accident After Dropping Sister at ADR Exam Centre

In a tragic accident, Kaushik Das, a young man from Alekjari in Chaygaon, lost his life after coming to drop his sister at an examination centre in Mirza, South Kamrup.
Das had accompanied his sister for her fourth-grade ADR exam at the Mirza centre and, after ensuring her safe arrival, went out to eat nearby with a friend.
While on their way to a nearby locality for food, Das and his friend were involved in a collision with a container vehicle near the examination hall.
The accident involved their scooty (registration number AS-25-K-7516) and a container vehicle (registration number AS-25-FC-5563). Tragically, Kaushik Das lost his life in the incident, while his friend sustained injuries.
Das’s body has been sent to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for a postmortem examination.
In a similar incident earlier in the day, Milan Gogoi from Tingkhong died in a road accident en route to his ADRE Grade IV exam in Dibrugarh. Despite being rushed to Assam Medical College, he was declared dead.