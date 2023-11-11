Wild Tusker Found Dead In Assam’s Goalpara

In an unfortunate incident on Friday night, a wild elephant was found dead in a paddy field at Simlapara in Krishnai of Assam’s Goalpara district.
The officials of the Forest department reached the scene after being informed by the locals. The cauase of the tusker’s death is yet to be established.
This occurrence has contributed to the growing concern as it marks yet another instance of mysterious elephant deaths in the region.
Earlier in July, two elephants were found dead in the Kondoli area of Assam’s Nagaon district.
Similarly, an elephant calf was found dead in a drain in Udalguri district under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) of Assam in June.
However, in most cases the exact reason of these deaths remained unknown.