Guwahati Youth Death: Family Members Suspect Murder

The family members of the deceased youth in Guwahati’s Bamunimaidan have suspected the reason for the mysterious death as murder.

A team of the Guwahati Police and forensic department is currently at the incident spot.

According to the family members, the deceased Bapan Das’s phone was switched off since Friday afternoon. His phone has been recovered next to his body today.

It may be mentioned that the body of Bapan Das was recovered from House no. 12 at Kali Mandir Path in Bamunimaidan on Saturday morning.

According to sources, Bapan Das was a worker who was deployed in the construction work of a building. The owner of the under-construction building is identified as Dulu Das.

A case has been registered and a detailed investigation has been launched into the tragic incident.