Youth Found Dead in Guwahati's Bamunimaidan

In a sensational incident, the body of a youth has been recovered in Guwahati’s Bamunimaidan area.

The youth’s body was recovered from House no. 12 at Kali Mandir Path in Bamunimaidan. The youth has been identified as Bapan Das.

According to sources, Bapan Das was a worker who was deployed in the construction work of a building. The owner of the under-construction building is identified as Dulu Das.

Meanwhile, the Guwahati Police has arrived at the incident spot and has launched an investigation into the tragic incident.

In another similar incident, the lifeless body of a youth was recovered under mysterious circumstances at a complex in Guwahati’s Six Mile area on Friday.

According to sources, the body was found at the parking lot of the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) office situated at Six Mile.

The last name of the deceased is said to be Payeng. His complete identity is yet to be established. The deceased was an employee of the department, sources informed.

Meanwhile, sleuths of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) and a forensic team arrived at the crime scene and initiated an investigation into the matter.