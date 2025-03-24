Guwahati: Youth Detained in Connection with Young Woman’s Death in Pub Sarania

In a new development in the case of a young woman’s death on Uruka night (eve of Magh Bihu), the Chandmari police in Guwahati have arrested a youth two months after the incident.

The accused was detained from Biswanath late at night and brought to Guwahati for further interrogation.

The deceased, identified as 22-year-old Isha Bharali, was an employee of a pharmaceutical company in Guwahati. Originally from Biswanath Chariali, she was residing in a rented house in Pub Sarania with a friend. On January 13, her lifeless body was discovered in her rented room, with preliminary reports suggesting poisoning.

At the time, the victim’s family had claimed that she took the extreme step due to personal issues. However, a detailed analysis of her mobile phone’s Call Detail Records (CDR) reportedly revealed crucial and explosive information, prompting the police to reopen the investigation.

Acting on this new evidence, Chandmari police tracked and detained the youth from Biswanath, bringing him in for questioning. The city police have not yet disclosed further details about the suspect’s identity or potential involvement in the case. The investigation is currently ongoing.

More updates are awaited as the police continue to probe the circumstances surrounding Isha Bharali’s tragic demise.