Assam: Two Killed, Several Injured in Dumper-Bus Collision in Kharupetia

Two persons were killed, while several others sustained injuries in a horrific road accident between a passenger bus and a dumper in Kharupetia in Assam’s Darrang district on Monday morning.

Sources said the collision occurred on National Highway 15 and the impact of the crash left the bus severely damaged, with multiple passengers trapped inside. Bystanders and passersby quickly gathered at the scene to rescue the passengers.

Local police arrived soon after and shifted the injured passengers to nearby hospitals for urgent medical attention. The accident led to a temporary traffic disruption in the area, with police regulating movement to restore normalcy.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be established.

