Guwahati: Youth Dies by Suicide in Rajgarh

In a tragic incident, a youth’s body was recovered from a house in Rajgarh area in Assam’s Guwahati on Tuesday.

According to reports, the youth identified as Jayanta Namasudra was found hanging at his rented room situated near Bhawani Press in Rajgarh.

Jayanta was originally a resident of Nalbari district. He used to live in a rented house in Rajgarh.

Before committing suicide, the youth recorded the circumstances which led to the incident in his mobile phone.

Jayanta worked in a beauty parlour in ABC area.

One of Jayanta’s friend said, “I stayed around two years with him. I was in deep shock after I heard that he had committed suicide.”

“He used to work in a parlour in ABC area. He was married and had a daughter too. He had constant fights with his wife over phone. That is all I know. He had not shared anything to me in the last few days.”

Police investigation is currently underway into the incident.

