Waterways Conclave: Regular Cargo Transportation Would Create Job Opportunities, Says SM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that regular cargo transportation through waterways would ensure job opportunities for the people of the state and the Northeast as a whole.

Speaking at the waterways conclave at Dibrugarh, Dr. Sarma said that regular transportation of cargos through waterways will bring paradigm shift to the people in the region.

He further stated that it will also create job opportunities and open international markets for local products.

Meanwhile, union minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that proper use of waterways in the Northeast would ensure in establishing strong relations with neighbouring countries.

Sonowal said, “Objectives of the two-day waterways conclave are to give importance to our waterways, use their full potential and to have strong relations with our neighbouring countries.”

On the other hand, DoNER minister G Kishan Reddy highlighted the role of waterways development as a game changer for tourism in the Northeast.

Reddy said that the central government is working towards boosting cruise tourism and heritage tourism along traditional waterways.

