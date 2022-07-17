Guwahati News

Guwahati: Youth Drowns in River Brahmaputra

A youth has tragically drowned in the River Brahmaputra in Assam’s Guwahati on Sunday.

According to reports, the boy along with two of his friends had gone to take a bath in the river this afternoon. The deceased boy has been identified as Dhiraj Deka.

One of the friends of Dhiraj had tried to save him from drowning. However, he too started to drown and somehow reached the shore with the help of a bamboo.

Meanwhile, the police and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had reached the spot after the incident. Search operations were conducted by the NDRF. However the body of the deceased has not been rescued.

