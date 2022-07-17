4 More Deaths Due to Japanese Encephalitis in Assam

Four more persons have lost their lives due to Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Assam, taking the death toll to 27 this month, according to a release issued by the National Health Mission (NHM).

All four deaths were reported from Jorhat district.

Meanwhile, with nine new infections in the state, the total number of people affected with Japanese Encephalitis this month has spiked to 169.

Out of the nine cases, three fresh cases were reported from Golaghat district, two each from Sivasagar and Sonitpur, one each from Goalpara and Kokrajhar districts.

The Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and guidelines communicated by the NHM are being followed by all the districts for AES/JE case detection, management and referral, an official said.