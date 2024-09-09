Guwahati News

Guwahati: Youth Drowns to Death in Brahmaputra River

According to information received, the youth has been identified as Sahil Ali, who was a resident of Uzan Bazar's Railway Line area.
In an unfortunate incident, a youth tragically drowned to death in the Brahmaputra River, sources said on Monday.

According to information received, the youth has been identified as Sahil Ali, who was a resident of Uzan Bazar’s Railway Line area.

Sources said that Sahil had gone to Uzan Bazar ghat to swim in the Brahmaputra at around 4 pm on Sunday.

The local police, with the assistance of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) launched relentless search operations to rescue the youth. Following extensive operations, his body was recovered this morning.

