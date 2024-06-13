Guwahati: Youth Drowns to Death in Waterfall in Chandubi

A youth lost his life while attempting to enjoy at the Baregaon Waterfall in Guwahati's Chandubi on Thursday, reports said.
The deceased youth has been identified as Hemanga Mazumdar, sources said.
Reportedly, the youth had ventured into the Baregaon waterfall for refreshment along with three of his friends. They had allegedly entered the prohibited area of the waterfall.
The tragic incident occurred when the youths drove into the depths of the waterfall. Unfortunately, while diving in, Hemanga was sweft away by the heavy currents of the water.
Meanwhile, the body of the deceased youth was recovered after a search operation was a launched.