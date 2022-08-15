Guwahati: Youth Falls Into Brahmaputra While Filming Video On Phone

A youth in Guwahati was washed away after falling into the Brahmaputra river on Monday.

According to reports, the incident took place at Pandu in Guwahati. The youth was reportedly shooting a video on his mobile phone when he fell into the river and was washed away.

The youth has been identified as Bishal Ghosh, a resident of Boripara in the Pandu locality of the city.

A police team from the Jalukbari police station rushed to the spot upon receiving information about it.

They informed that the youth has not been located yet.

An official said, “At around 3.10 pm today, the Jalukbari OC informed that a youth at Pandu Ghat fell into the Brahmaputra and was washed away. We immediately rushed to the spot. We identified the victim as Bishal Ghosh, son of late Munna Ghosh, a resident of Boripara.”