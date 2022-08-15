Guwahati: Youth Falls Into Brahmaputra While Filming Video On Phone

A youth in Guwahati was washed away after falling into the Brahmaputra river on Monday.
According to reports, the incident took place at Pandu in Guwahati. The youth was reportedly shooting a video on his mobile phone when he fell into the river and was washed away.
The youth has been identified as Bishal Ghosh, a resident of Boripara in the Pandu locality of the city.
A police team from the Jalukbari police station rushed to the spot upon receiving information about it.
They informed that the youth has not been located yet.
An official said, “At around 3.10 pm today, the Jalukbari OC informed that a youth at Pandu Ghat fell into the Brahmaputra and was washed away. We immediately rushed to the spot. We identified the victim as Bishal Ghosh, son of late Munna Ghosh, a resident of Boripara.”
“The SDRF team has reached and have sent out search parties. We will continue the search and if the boy is not found today, search operations will be resumed tomorrow,” he added.
The police official further mentioned, “Last year, in a similar incident, four youths had fallen into the river. We recovered the bodies of three, while the fourth person was never found.”
He also urged people to not get too close to the shores as it can spell danger for them.
"Sometimes when out on patrol duty, we try to stop people from coming here, but they do to either wash their clothes or take a bath. This can be really dangerous," he said.
Meanwhile, a search team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has initiated a lookout for the youth.