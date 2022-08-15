BSF & BGB Exchange Sweets at Indo-Bangladesh Border on I-Day

Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) personnel exchanged sweets and greetings at the Indo-Bangladesh border at Fulbari in West Bengal on the occasion of India's 76th Independence Day on Monday.

India and Bangladesh share a civilizational heritage and a host of factors that span virtually the entire spectrum of interaction that is possible for neighbours to have. Border guarding forces of both countries have established robust systems through which cooperation in border guarding and border management is being ensured.

In the five-day conference from July 17 to 21, the BSF and BGB, the two forces stressed the need for building upon mutual trust and harmony among them.

The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021, which started a 75-week countdown to our 76th anniversary of independence.

On the bilateral front, the border guarding forces of India and Bangladesh held talks in July on curbing trans-border crimes and taking necessary measures to ensure peace and tranquillity along the border at the 52nd Director General-level coordination conference.