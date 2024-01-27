Mob Allegedly Attacks and Injures Three Cops in Assam's Dhubri

Three police officers of the Bondihana Police Outpost in Dhubri district of Assam allegedly sustained injuries in an attack by a mob, reports said on Saturday.
As per reports, the three cops were attacked when they had gone to nab a criminal at the Sirakhuwa Pancham Khand village under the jurisdiction of Bondihana police station in Dhubri.
According to information received, a case was lodged against a person named Abdul Latif’s son Ala Uddin under section 147/447/336/323/354/149 IPC in the year 2014 at the Fakirganj Police Station.
On Friday evening, a cop named Nur Mohammad and his two assistants went to Ala Uddin’s residence to arrest him. Reportedly, when they were returning to the police station after nabbing the accused, over 200 people allegedly launched an attack on the cops and forcefully freed them from the clutches of the police. The cops reportedly sustained injuries in the attack.
A case has been lodged by the police on the attackers and an interrogation is underway into it, sources added.