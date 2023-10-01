Guwahati: Youth Falls Prey To Honey Trap; Family Lodges Complaint

A youth in Guwahati, originally from outside Assam, fell victim to a honey-trapping fraud case, reports emerged on Sunday.
As per initial reports, the victim of the fraud, a youth named Raj Kiran, was residing at a residential complex in Guwahati. The complex named Parlay Residency is situated in the Jaya Nagar locality of Guwahati's Beltola Tiniali.
According to officials, the victim had forged a relationship with a young girl from Delhi after the two had got to know each other.
However, the relationship went downhill from there as the girl allegedly started demanding money from the victim.
The accused girl reportedly demanded over Rs 1 crore from the victim youth after which the family came to know about it. The family members said that the situation freaked them out.
Soon after that, the family lodged a complaint against the girl of trying to extort Rs 1 crore from the family through unfair means.
Meanwhile, a group of representatives of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) ST Morcha was also present at the scene as officials opened an investigation into the matter.
Further details in connection with the matter are awaited.