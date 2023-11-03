Guwahati Youth Found Dead in Cooch Behar; Family Suspect Murder
There seems no end to death of Assam youths outside the state as yet another similar incident was reported on Friday.
The deceased youth identified as Akshay Sarania, a resident of Guwahati’s Bonda, sources said.
According to family members of Akshay, his body was recovered in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar.
Akshay was employed at a private company in Tamil Nadu for the past two years. His family members have suspected that he was murdered by a youth named Akash Sarkar, a resident of Cooch Behar.
As per sources, on October 31, Akshay was travelling from Tamil Nadu to his hometown in Bonda along with his friend Akash. However, on Akash’s request, Akshay stayed back at Cooch Behar for the day.
The next day, Akshay’s family members were informed that he was trampled to death by wild elephants in the middle of a forest, reports said.
However, when Akshay’s mother reached Cooch Behar, she witnessed clear injury marks on his head, chest, waist and face which confirmed that her son’s death was a planned murder. Akshay’s mother has alleged that her son was brutally murdered due to money related issues.
She then lodged a complaint against Akash Sarkar at the police station and demanded strictest punishment to all accused. Police, on the other ahnd, have launched an investigation into the case.
A pall of gloom descended in the entire Bonda region after Akshay’s body reached his native village today.