Guwahati: Youth Found Dead Inside APDCL Office Premises In Six Mile

The lifeless body of a youth was recovered under mysterious circumstances at a complex in Guwahati’s Six Mile area on Friday.

According to sources, the body was found at the parking lot of the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) office situated at Six Mile.

The last name of the deceased is said to be Payeng. His complete identity is yet to be established.

The deceased was an employee of the department, sources informed.

Meanwhile, sleuths of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) and a forensic team arrived at the crime scene and initiated an investigation into the matter.

In another incident, a man hailing from Assam was mysteriously found dead in Meghalaya on Thursday night.

According to information, the deceased man, identified as one Mintu Bora, hails from Kohuatoli area at Batadrava under Nagaon district.

It is learned that Mintu had gone to Meghalaya with his brother-in-law three days ago for a new job in a cement company.

His lifeless body was found at his company-allotted quarter in Meghalaya yesterday night.

The reason behind his death is yet to be established.

Meanwhile, Mintu’s family has alleged that the brother-in-law was behind the murder.