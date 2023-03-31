Assam: Driver Has Narrow Escape as Car Catches Fire In Jagiroad

A driver had a narrow escape as his moving vehicle suddenly caught fire at Jagiroad in the outskirts of Guwahati city.

The incident was reported from Amlighat area in Jagiroad on Thursday night.

Sources said that the vehicle caught fire due to a short circuit that occurred in the middle of the journey.

While the vehicle was completely gutted, the driver of the vehicle had a narrow escape and didn’t sustain any injuries.

Local police later reached the scene to take stock of the situation.

Earlier yesterday, a vehicle reportedly caught fire in front of Chowk Bazar petrol pump in Assam’s Nalbari district.

The vehicle caught fire when it was stationary in front of the petrol pump.

The Tata Di vehicle bearing registration number ‘AS-01-GC-6511’ that caught fire was reportedly carrying mustard oil in the back seat.

It is suspected that the unprecedented blaze broke out due to a leak or overheating of the engine as the car was parked outside, exposed to the sun.

The fire was later successfully doused by the employees of the petrol pump who sprang into action as soon as they spotted it.

Fortunately, nobody was inside the vehicle when it caught fire.