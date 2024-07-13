Guwahati Youth Found Hanging From Tree In Hatigaon; Father Alleges Murder

A youth was found hanging from a tree in Guwahati’s Hatigaon locality on Saturday morning. The deceased has been identified as Meher Ali.
The incident was reported from Sijubari area. His father has alleged that it was a case of murder staged to appear as suicide.
Sources informed that Ali's head was found hanging from the back side, suggesting pressure on the back rather than the throat, raising suspicions of foul play.
Hatigaon police were notified soon after and an investigation was launched.
This is second incident to rock the Hatigaon locality of the city. Earlier today, a businessman was allegedly found murdered at his residence in Sundarban Nagar area of Hatigaon.
It is suspected that the victim man, identified as Syed Ali, was allegedly murdered by two of his friends who had visited his rented house at Sundarban Nagar on Friday night. Both of them have now gone traceless.
Sources informed that Ali had been residing at the rented house for the last two months with his family. At the time of the crime, Ali was alone as his family had gone to their hometown for summer vacations.