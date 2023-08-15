Guwahati: Youth Found Hanging Inside Room at Bamunmaidan

A youth was found hanging inside his room located at railway colony in Guwahati’s Bamunmaidan area on Monday night.
The deceased, identified as Himangshu Haloi (27), is believed to have ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan.
The reason behind him taking the extreme step couldn’t be ascertained. There was no suicide note found in the vicinity of the body, sources informed.
Following the discovery, Chandmari police reached the scene and recovered the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is on.
Suicide Prevention Helpline: For help call: 9152987821. Services are available from Monday to Saturday from 10 AM to 8 PM. Languages: English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Assamese, Kashmiri.