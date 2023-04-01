Guwahati News

Guwahati: Youth Held With Pistol at Panikhaiti; Another On The Run

Guwahati police have apprehended a youth in possession of a handgun at Panikhaiti area located in the outskirts of the city.

The youth, identified as Anirudh Chandra, was in possession of a .22 pistol, police said.

According to information, the pistol was recovered from a scooter that was intercepted by police as part of a routine check.

Upon frisking, the pistol was found in hidden compartment inside the scooter.

Another individual, namely Papu Bora, is currently on the run. Police said that both are connected to each and could be part of a larger nexus.

Further investigation is underway.

