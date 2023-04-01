40 Cattle Heads Rescued From Truck In Assam's Sonitpur; Driver Flees

Assam police on Friday night foiled a major cattle smuggling bid at Jamugurihat under Assam’s Sonitpur district.

As many as 40 cattle heads were rescued from a truck during a routine check at National Highway no 15.

According to police, the driver along with the handyman fled from the spot, leaving the truck behind.

It is learned that the truck was en route Tezpur from Lakhimpur before being intercepted at Jamugurihat.

A manhunt has been launched to trace the driver and the handyman, police said.

Recently, in a search operation launched by the Assam Police, 44 illegally transported cattle were recovered from Jorabat.

According to sources, the police intercepted two trucks loaded with cattle on NH-37.

Two smugglers identified as Abul Kalam and Abdul Hamid, were arrested.

Sources have revealed that the cattle was being smuggled from Mangaldai and Baihata in Assam.