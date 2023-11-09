Guwahati: Youth Jumps Off Ferry Into Brahmaputra, Search Ops Launched

A youth jumped off a running ferry and into the Brahmaputra River on Thursday. The incident was reported from North Guwahati.
Preliminary reports suggest that the youth had boarded the ferry titled 'MV Kameng' operated by the Inland Water Transport Department from the Majgaon ferry ghat on the north bank of Brahmaputra in Guwahati.
After the ferry had traveled some distance, the youth suddenly rushed towards the edge and jumped off the vessel directly into the river.
Meanwhile, a search operation for the youth has been launched and is being carried out jointly by the River Police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).
However, reports from the site suggest that there has been no success yet. Moreover, the officials are working with the authorities operating the vessel to establish the identity of the youth.
